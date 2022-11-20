From the penthouse to the outhouse. Canberra Cavalry manager Keith Ward has challenged his ABL team to decide what kind of baseball team it wants to be.
Whether that's downhill skiers or a team that's in it for the fight.
They were well beaten by Auckland Tuatara at Narrabundah Ballpark over the weekend, losing the series 3-1.
After claiming Saturday night's game 13-3, the Cavalry went down 8-0 in blustery conditions on Sunday.
Ward said next week's away series against ABL powerhouse Brisbane was going to be a massive one.
He felt his hitters were starting to get their timing and said they'd tweak a few things during the week.
Despite the disappointing series, Ward was still happy with their five wins from their opening eight games - having started with their first ever clean sweep against arch-rival Sydney Blue Sox last weekend.
"From the penthouse to the outhouse," Ward said.
"I think our best and our worst are still miles apart and that's something we'll work on during the week.
"We'll just make a few adjustments here now. We've seen our players enough to know now that we need to tweak a few things, we need to change the mindset a little bit.
"But at the end of the day we're five-and-three, which is still a good spot to be in moving into week three. But I think week three's where we start figuring what type of team we are.
"Are we going to be downhill skiers that beat up on teams that aren't quite competitive, or ready or don't execute on the day?
"Or are we going to be a team that figures out a way to win games we should win and stay in games like today a little bit longer to give the good arms in our bullpen an opportunity to shut the door?"
Ward said Auckland was a quality side, having played in their opening round loss to Brisbane the way the Cavalry did in the second.
They once again scored runs early, with two in the second inning before piling on another four in the third.
The Cavalry was never really in the contest after that, Tuatara piling on some more pain with two more runs in the ninth.
Cavalry starting pitcher Rhys Niit struggled, giving up six runs in 2.2 innings with one homer and two walks.
Boss Moanaroa was the best for the home side with the bat, getting two hits - including a double - from his four at-bats.
That was in stark contrast to Auckland's offence, which only had two players who didn't drive in runs.
"I think they are a very, very good team," Ward said.
"But no one likes to lose a series at home. That's probably the most frustrating thing - these guys have been on the road for a week-and-a-half.
"Credit to them, they didn't look like they were ready to pack their bags and jump on an aeroplane - they played hard for nine innings."
Ward was sweating over the fitness of second baseman Cameron Warner, who struggled with a back problem throughout the series.
He was replaced by Sam Kimmorley during Thursday night's series-opener, played Friday, but had to be replaced again during Saturday's and Sunday's games.
"His lower back was playing up ... it's nothing side to side or twisting - it's fine - the minute he bends over it just seems to be pinching on him," Ward said.
"We need to get on top of that ASAP because he's a really important piece in our lineup."
AT A GLANCE
AUCKLAND TUATARA 015 000 002 - 8R 15H 1E
CANBERRA CAVALRY 000 000 000 - 0R 4H 0E
