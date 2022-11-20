It's a low-key return for the Ricky Stuart Foundation golf day. Well, as low key as it can be when you've got one of the greatest golfers of all time involved.
England great Laura Davies will tee up when the golf day returns for the first time since 2018 on Monday at Royal Canberra.
With the building of the foundation's third house under way, the focus was on their education program designed to teach children about disability.
The program is in the design phase at the moment, with the pilot to roll out in ACT schools next year.
Its purpose is to educate the next generation on how to interact with children with autism.
"It's not so much a fundraiser, but a lot of the awareness of the pilot program we're going to introduce into schools next year, which is something that excites us now," Stuart told The Canberra Times on Sunday.
"We're in the process of building the third house at South Jerrabomberra, which is independent living [for people with autism].
"The pilot program we're putting in place, which is about helping other children to understand and communicate with young autistic children at school - giving them an opportunity at school not to be bullied and having other people understand how to communicate with these autistic children."
Davies has been involved with the Ricky Stuart Foundation for about six years, having first met Stuart when she was playing at Royal Canberra.
She was also a big supporter of the both the Australian Open and the Canberra Classic, which were held at Royal from 2010-2013 and 2018-19.
Davies has also become a "Raiders tragic", Stuart regularly getting a message from the four-time major winner when he's on the way home from a game.
"I'll be coming home on the bus or something and Laura will say, 'That was a great win' or 'That was a hard one'," Stuart said.
"It's nice because she obviously understands high-performance sport."
It's basically only Raiders games she watches, which often fall on a Saturday morning back in England.
There's the additional English connection, through the likes of her countrymen Elliott Whitehead and previously Josh Hodgson, John Bateman, George Williams and Ryan Sutton.
Davies was drawn to the foundation after hearing about Stuart and his autistic daughter Emma.
She was already coming Down Under for the Australian Open in Melbourne on December 1-4.
"I played at the tournament here and I met Ricky and [Raiders director Terry Weber], and then I was away somewhere and I got a message, 'We're having a day, do you want to come back'?" Davies said.
"So I came back and I've been coming back ever since. Normally it's after Christmas, but this time the Aussie Open - which I'm playing - [is in early December].
"So I booked up a couple of weeks early so I could come and support the foundation in any way I can."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
