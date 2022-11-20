After stilted talks and a time extension, negotiators at the global climate conference in Egypt seem to be making some breakthroughs.
There are hopes the COP27 will lead to a deal for a fund to help climate-ravaged poor countries, but countries are still deadlocked on greenhouse gas emission reductions.
Progress was made on the damage fund despite some wealthy countries having historically opposed the idea in case it opened them up to legal liability.
India and the EU have requested a phase down of use of "all fossil fuels", after a draft agreement published on Saturday asked countries only to phase down coal.
Back home and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has returned to the country after meeting his Chinese counterpart, calling discussions "much more positive than was anticipated".
Still on the home front and a $10 million advertising campaign is hoping to get more Australians to slather on the sunscreen and prevent skin cancer.
Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, with about two-in-three people diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime.
Men are particularly unlikely to seek out shade or sunscreen, research released by Cancer Council Australia found.
Only one in three men regularly use sunscreen.
In Victoria, a ten-year-old has chopped off her luscious locks, but all for a good cause.
Abbie Scofield, from central western Victoria, shaved her hair for the World's Greatest Shave, inspired by her mum who battled breast cancer.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
