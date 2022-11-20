Two weeks, two different matches. The same result.
After last week's embarrassing loss to Italy, the Wallabies' effort against Ireland could not be questioned.
Australia fought gamely in a physical contest that went down to the wire. Ultimately it was the hosts who came away with a13-10 victory.
It was the Wallabies third-straight loss and ninth this year. The pressure on coach Dave Rennie is growing.
The visitors were brave amid a heavy injury toll that saw Hunter Paisami, Dave Porecki, Andrew Kellaway, Rob Valetini and Taniela Tupou leave the field in pain.
Attacking opportunities were hard to come by as both sides fought to win the territorial battle. Overall, possession and territory finished in the Wallabies favour, but they struggled to make the most of their chances.
Such was Ireland's defensive organisation, the Australian attack rarely threatened to break the line.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Dominance at the point of contact allowed the hosts to slow down the Wallabies ball and set their defensive line before each phase.
The game started to swing as both coaches turned to their substitutes. With Rennie injecting the likes of Will Skelton and Pete Samu into the contest, Australia were able to generate more front-foot ball and started to threaten in attack.
A powerful Skelton run set the foundation for Jordan Petaia's 70th-minute equaliser.
One man who was not utilised off the bench was Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio. Instead Rennie stuck with Foley for the entire match, backing the veteran to deliver in the clutch.
The 33-year-old produced a typically solid performance. His kicking was excellent and he did a good job directing the team's attack in tricky circumstances.
But Foley's lack of creativity was exposed at times on Sunday and he was unable to produce the spark required to catch the Irish off guard.
It's an attribute Lolesio boasts in spades. While he may not possess Foley's steady hand, the 22-year-old can produce attacking brilliance from nothing.
The emerging talent is expected to receive another chance in the No.10 jumper against a fired-up Wales side next weekend, Foley departing the tour due to club commitments in Japan.
While Foley's performances have been solid since his Wallabies return, the flyhalf puzzle for next year's World Cup remains unsolved.
Lolesio remains the great unknown who is yet to fully earn Rennie's trust and has spent much of the spring tour sitting on the sidelines.
Foley is the steady veteran who will be neither outstanding nor terrible but lacks the spark to break a game open.
And Quade Cooper is the first-choice option racing the clock to return from a serious Achilles injury.
The decision to recall Foley was made with a short-term vision. The results have not eventuated. The move could have long-term implications for Australian rugby.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.