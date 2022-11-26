Political pressure is mounting on the states and territories to step up their investment in disability support as the Commonwealth struggles under the strain of the fast-growing National Disability Insurance Scheme.
NDIS Minister Bill Shorten says schools must do more to support disabled students in the classroom, while the federal opposition wants the Commonwealth's NDIS funding deals re-negotiated so the states and territories assume equal share of the scheme's ballooning costs.
The ACT government insists it is doing its bit and has shot down suggestions the NDIS should be restricted to the most complex cases, leaving the states and territories left to support the rest.
The introduction of the NDIS transformed disability care in Australia, replacing a fragmented state and federal system which the Productivity Commission slammed as "underfunded" and "inequitable" in its landmark 2011 report.
As the scheme has been rolled out across the country, states and territories have been accused of withdrawing investment in mainstream programs which were hoped would support the millions of disabled people who weren't eligible to join the NDIS.
Experts, including scheme's architect Bruce Bonyhady, argue this has turned the NDIS into an "oasis in the desert" for people with disabilities.
The states and territories are also contributing a declining share of the total costs of the NDIS, as a result of agreements struck with the Commonwealth.
Under those agreements, the growth in the amount each state and territory contributes was fixed at 4 per cent each year.
That means the federal government has been forced to shoulder the burden of the scheme's massive budget blowouts.
Mr Shorten said the Commonwealth's share of costs has grown to roughly 66 per cent.
The Commonwealth also picks up the tap for the agency in charge of running the scheme.
The role of the states and territories has been put under the spotlight as the latest budget blowout, which has the NDIS on track to cost $50 billion in 2025-26, reignited debate about its long-term future.
Former Liberal NDIS Minister and now backbench senator Linda Reynolds earlier this month urged Labor to re-negotiate the funding agreements to make the states and territories share the load.
Opposition NDIS spokesman Michael Sukkar agrees, arguing the existing arrangement was allowing the states and territories to shift costs to the Commonwealth.
"As it was described to the public, it (NDIS) was a partnership between the Commonwealth and the states and territories," he told ACM.
"In my view, that means that, as the scheme grows, the costs are shared fairly. More important, what it does is it incentivises everybody not to withdraw the sorts of supports that are necessary."
Mr Shorten has repeatedly called on the states to step up, singling out the school system as one area where children with disabilities were not getting enough support.
Children and teenagers with autism and developmental delay are the largest and fastest growing cohort of NDIS participants. One argument is those numbers wouldn't be so high if there was adequate support for them outside the scheme.
Mr Shorten said there were "several levers" which could be pulled to get the states to do more.
He appears to favour a carrot rather than a stick approach, vowing to work alongside the states and territories to address what he described as "common challenges" in education and health.
Mr Shorten pointed to his commitment to help speed up the discharge of NDIS participants stuck in public hospitals as an example of how the Commonwealth was showing it was "fair dinkum" about helping the states and territories.
Mr Shorten has previously estimated "bed block" was costing states and territory health systems up to $3 million a night - or $1 billion per year.
"(The work) to improve hospitals is about us making a down payment in the trust bank with the states," he told ACM.
"They (states and territories) say 'you are actually fair dinkum, you are trying to resolve our pressures."
Asked to respond to accusations that states and territories had dropped the ball since the introduction of the NDIS, ACT Disabilities Minister Emma Davidson said: "No, I don't think that's what's happened."
Ms Davidson said the ACT government ran programs which supported the NDIS, such as a scheme which loans out equipment, such as wheelchairs, to children aged 16 and under.
There are more than 2900 students with a disability across ACT public schools, which each has access to allied health teams including psychologists, speech language pathologists, occupational therapists, physiotherapists and social workers.
The latest NDIS budget blowout has reignited debate about whether drastic changes are needed to rein in costs, including restricting the scheme to those with the most high-level support needs.
The NDIS is supporting more than 550,000 participants and that number could surpass one million in a decade's time under the scheme actuary's latest forecast.
Mr Shorten has made clear he is not looking to cut participants off the scheme or tighten the criteria for new entrants as part of his efforts to "moderate" the scheme's growth.
Ms Davidson has strongly warned against limiting the scheme.
"It would create a lot of risks in future costs in various other health and social services systems," she said.
"One of the great benefits that we are wanting to see from the NDIS, particularly for children and young people, is that you provide supports and services at an earlier stage of their journey.
"By investing in supports and services ... you actually get better outcomes."
There were roughly 9500 Canberrans on the scheme as of June 30.
The ACT has contributed almost $717 million to the cost of the NDIS between 2019-20 and 2022-23.
We need to talk about the NDIS
Read more from the ACM series examining the future of the scheme:
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.