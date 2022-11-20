The Canberra Times
Laura Davies says women's golf can't rule out LIV future

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated November 20 2022 - 6:54pm, first published 2:00pm
Laura Davies is a stalwart of women's golf. Picture by Kym Smith

Four-time major winner Laura Davies hopes women's golf gets to cash in on LIV Golf and has urged the LPGA to work with the breakaway tour - rather than against it.

