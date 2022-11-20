Four-time major winner Laura Davies hopes women's golf gets to cash in on LIV Golf and has urged the LPGA to work with the breakaway tour - rather than against it.
Davies was in Canberra to take part in the Ricky Stuart Foundation golf day, which will be held at Royal Canberra on Monday - after a couple of years' absence due to COVID-19.
The World Golf Hall of Fame member said LIV Golf could be a massive boost for the women's game, which will already be enjoying its biggest year in 2023 as the LPGA's prizemoney climbs past $100 million for the first time.
But she warned if the LPGA worked against LIV - as the men's PGA and DP World tours have done - then it would be a bigger blow to women's golf.
Davies was the first non-American to top the LPGA money list and has topped the Ladies European Tour money list on seven occasions.
The 59-year-old will head to Melbourne for the Australian Open, which starts on December 1.
"I think the commissioner of the LPGA's had talks with them. It would be different, I think," Davies said.
"My understanding is the LPGA, if LIV came along, would try and work with LIV - which obviously the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour try not to work with LIV, which is their prerogative.
"No one's right, no one's wrong in this. I think for it to work for the LPGA, if it was part of our scheduling somewhere, it would be good.
"Obviously the bigger the purses the better for the players, but it can't weaken the LPGA fields.
"It would be more detrimental to the women's game than it is being for the men's game at the moment."
Davies wished the LPGA's prizemoney was at next year's levels back at the start of the millennium.
It will see the top women's tour go past $100 million in prizemoney for the the first time.
It's still a long way below the PGA, which has more than $428 million in prizemoney, but obviously a positive step for the women.
"I wish I was 20 years younger. It's brilliant, it's great the girls are going to earn lots of money and the good players will certainly earn a really good living," Davies said.
"But it's the trickle-down effect for the ones that are 100th in the money list - they're going to earn good money now. So it's good for all of them. The players deserve it - the standard of golf's now amazing - so I was really pleased when I saw that $101 million."
Davies was Down Under for both the RSF golf day and the Australian Open.
She'll head home after the Aussie Open, with the rest of the ALPG events not until after Christmas.
The big soccer fan will also be up in the early hours of the morning watching England at the FIFA World Cup.
"That's the only tournament there is at this time of year. The main ALPG tournaments are February-March, but I probably won't come back for them," Davies said.
"I just love coming to Australia so when the Aussie Open is on and with [Ricky's golf day] I thought, 'I've got to go'."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
