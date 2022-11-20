Anthony Albanese walks into the last sitting fortnight of the year brimming with south east Asia summit success. He'll need the gee-up for the parliamentary battles ahead.
The most obvious gauge of success is that the opposition is struggling to find a point to criticise the Prime Minister over his back-to-back nine-day East Asia/G20/APEC summit triple. Peter Dutton even claimed some of the diplomatic dismount for the Coalition.
The main accomplishment, of course, is the G20 breakthrough with China with a 32-minute meeting with President Xi. It was six months in Penny Wong-led planning and pretty much exquisite in the execution.
Mr Albanese not being Scott Morrison was a particular reset help. The Chinese leadership clearly feels the offence over entrenched foreign interference concerns and the 2020 call for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19 can be worked on.
China and Australia had "highly complementary economies", as the leaders noted. China might be a superpower, but it needs Australia as much as Australia needs China.
So the door is prised open again, but it is just a crack or as Mr Albanese put it, "First steps. And I'm not getting ahead of myself". $20 billion worth of bitter and coercive trade sanctions were never going to evaporate overnight.
China had made a show of rapprochement, with President XI using the summit season to leave home, for the only the second time since the start of the pandemic, and sit down with the leaders of the US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron among others.
But for Australia, President Xi said the relationship "deserves to be cherished". So something to work towards.
This all as world leaders - grappling with the humanitarian and economic ramifications of the war in Europe - were warned by G20 host, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, that the world was hurtling towards entering another cold war.
Will Mr Albanese be boosted by his overseas success? Six months into office, and despite the global inflation shock whacking the nation, Labor still maintains general political goodwill and remains high in the polls.
The Prime Minister has been quite pointed about not breaking election promises, even if it seems a painful decision.
Keeping the stage three tax cuts no matter the cost to the bottom line is the prime example, but there are commitments in parliament for this year that must be kept no matter the opposition: the establishment of a National Anti-Corruption Commission, a vote on territory rights, and somehow fixing stagnant wages.
Success should breed success, but the Senate floor will have its twists and turns in a jam-packed, likely to be extended, schedule.
Winners will be parliamentary grinners, but the crossbenchers will likely be holding the keys.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
