The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Analysis

2022 countdown: Anthony Albanese trades global strife for domestic battles

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
November 21 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference during the 2022 APEC meeting in Bangkok. Picture AAP

Anthony Albanese walks into the last sitting fortnight of the year brimming with south east Asia summit success. He'll need the gee-up for the parliamentary battles ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.