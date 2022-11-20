The urge to continue fighting is intense. It is just 95 days until the one-year anniversary of the invasion. Normally - from the wars of the 18th century and through to the Second World War - this period of freezing cold would send the troops into winter quarters as it was impossible to motivate soldiers to fight. Now, after the months of bitter fighting that have already taken place, Zelensky is asking his forces to again assault well-prepared Russian defensive positions, simply in the hope of creating a better position at the bargaining table. His problem is this winter offers the best chance Ukraine has to reverse the successful fait accompli created by Putin's successful assault. A failure to fight back and regain territory by that time risks entrenching lethargy.