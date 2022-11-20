It was a weekend of mixed emotions for the Canberra Chill.
Travelling to Bendigo for the Hockey One finals series, the side fell to Perth 6-3 in Saturday's semi-final.
It was a match in which veteran Andrew Charter concedes the Chill were overawed by the occasion.
So even though Canberra was defeated 6-2 by Brisbane in Sunday's third-place playoff, the Kookaburras goalkeeper was thrilled his young teammates played like they belonged in that arena.
"The big focus for us was not to be tentative, to come out and take the game on," Charter said. "Perth got the jump on us on Saturday in the first two quarters, they came at us hard.
"We did that well today, we were the first to score and we're looking really good until a couple of tough goals against us made it hard.
"The young guys will grow from this weekend. From the first week when I saw the talent this group has, to make the finals is great for Canberra hockey."
The mixed emotions extended beyond the playing field this weekend.
All four of Saturday's men's and women's semi-finals were broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo, allowing hockey fans to watch the sport's stars face off.
It was a different story on Sunday, with only the grand finals aired on TV. As a result, the Chill's match was not broadcast and fans were forced to rely on intermittent social media updates.
The move received fierce criticism on Facebook and Instagram and Charter said the players were disappointed their friends and family back home could not tune in.
"It was definitely disappointing," he said. "You've still got four great teams between the men and women playing great hockey. The whole concept of the season is to build a product and we had two great games here that weren't broadcast
"It was disappointing not to have the bronze-medal games on there. I understand TV coverage is hard to negotiate and it's nice to have it but ultimately I would have loved our game to be on TV."
The other point of contention for hockey fans this weekend was the decision to hold the finals in neutral territory in Bendigo. The lack of crowds was clear in the TV coverage and many lamented the fact they could not attend the event in person.
With a two-day finals weekend the most logical structure, the location will always prove a point of contention. Charter has played all around the country and said a balancing act is required.
"I'm conflicted. I'll be candid, bringing games to Bendigo is nice, but if we're trying to put a product on TV, I don't think the crowd is big enough to convince people it's a great product.
"Having a two-day weekend is good. For people with careers, it's difficult to take an extra week off when there isn't remuneration. It also creates a carnival like atmosphere which is nice."
The women's crown was claimed by NSW in a shootout, while the NSW men defeated Perth 2-0.
With the tournament concluded, attention turns to the future of hockey in Australia.
A decision on the location of high-performance facilities is imminent, Canberra, Victoria and Western Australia the finalists.
Senior officials have been tight lipped on where the programs will be based, even the players left guessing.
"The decision is meant to be released in a couple of weeks, I'm not privy to any of it," Charter said. "Ultimately, regardless of location it will be a big win for hockey.
"I'm from Canberra so I'd love to see it in Canberra. I'm biased but I'd love to see hockey grow in the ACT, this would be a catalyst for it."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
