The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Andrew Charter backs Canberra Chill to grow from Hockey One finals

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 20 2022 - 5:50pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's James Day celebrates a goal in Sunday's third-place playoff loss to Brisbane. Picture by Lawrence Atkin

It was a weekend of mixed emotions for the Canberra Chill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.