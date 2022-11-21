"But the other part of the job is artistic director, and that literally could be done anywhere in the world that has an internet connection. And that's from programming, a year or more ahead. That's developing where we're going as an organisation, not just the organisation itself, but how we fit and how we interact with our Canberra audiences and what we're doing to develop that. So all of those aspects, all that organisational stuff and, you know, funding and just how we exist as an ecosystem in Canberra - that can be done.