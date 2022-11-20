The government says apprenticeships are becoming more popular with ACT high and college students, and they are fully on board.
They said that this year 570 students started an apprenticeship in the territory.
However, the ACT recorded the slowest growth nationally in numbers of apprentices and trainees in 2020.
There is a skills shortage among many jobs which require apprenticeships, such as electricians, nurses and early childhood teachers.
Kambah-based Hannah Holford, who won 2021 Australian school-based apprentice of the year, took an apprenticeship in Year 10.
"I was offered the chance to get involved in a school-based apprenticeship at a nursing home. I'm keen to use my youth to brighten the lives of elderly residents," she said.
"The training helped me feel more confident and comfortable in the workplace. It was delivered by people with real industry experience."
Josh Haynes, the 2022 ACT Australian school-based apprentice of the Year, said he liked earning money will completing a Certificate III in Plumbing at CIT.
"[It's a] pathway to a job. I may even be able to own my own business one day," he said.
Earlier in 2022, 40 qualifications were added to the list of in-demand skills for the ACT.
The list spans 121 qualifications which correspond with 175 occupations from hairdressers to roof plumbers.
The ACT government wants even more students to take up apprenticeships over the summer break to help address these job shortages.
Head Start was launched this year, and the government says it provides a tailored school-based apprenticeship and traineeship program for ACT public school students.
A limited number of positions are advertised on school websites, allowing students to express interest in positions.
Minister for Education Yvette Berry said these qualifications could count towards an ACT Senior Secondary Certificate.
Skills Minister Chris Steel said an apprenticeship let students "kick-start" their career.
"Students can earn while they learn and can kick-start a career in industries such as building and construction, hairdressing, retail, information and communication technology, aged care, early childhood education and care, and hospitality," he said.
"In some instances, particularly in traditional trades, students may start an [apprenticeship] while at school and transition into a full-time apprenticeship on completing Year 12, giving them a head start towards a qualification.
"Importantly, some of these trades will offer students the opportunity to work on some of our major infrastructure projects, like the future northside hospital, new CIT or light rail to Woden."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
