The Canberra Times

NDIS: The popular scheme which became a political football

By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated November 20 2022 - 4:37pm, first published 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The National Disability Insurance Scheme was created with bi-partisan political support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.