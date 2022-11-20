The Canberra Times

Jack Waterford | Anthony Albanese, Xi Jinping meeting welcomed, but what are our priorities from here?

By Jack Waterford
Updated November 20 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 3:23pm
We should all welcome a bilateral decision between Australia and China to tone down the language, lower the temperature and to resume discussions of mutual interests. But Australians, or the very hawkish Canberra national security establishment would be deluding themselves if they imagined that this represented any Chinese backdown on the differences which have festered between us, or some triumph for the quarrel-picking Australian diplomacy of recent years.

