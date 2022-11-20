He's Queanbeyan's not-so-secret weapon and Mark Higgs proved he will play a major role in this year's Cricket ACT Twenty20 competition on Sunday.
The former Sheffield Shield player fired a rapid-fire 62 off just 32 balls before claiming two crucial wickets to lead his side past Weston Creek Molonglo in the second match of a double-header.
The win came after Queanbeyan secured a 25-run victory over ANU in the morning outing.
Approaching the end of a decorated career, Higgs limits his appearances to the Twenty20 competition and captain Dean Solway said he will play a crucial role in the side's push to the finals.
"He's pretty key for us in the Twenty20s," Solway said. "He opens the batting and he's aggressive. If it comes off like it did today, it can set up a game for us.
"A lot of the time he's just getting a quick 20, he doesn't muck around with the bat. He's also a good option with the ball, his left-arm orthodox. He's been one of the better spinners getting around for quite a while."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Queanbeyan's two matches on Sunday were vastly different affairs, the win over ANU a low-scoring clash while the afternoon game was a high-scoring contest.
Six players claimed a wicket in the first match while five bowlers struck in the Weston Creek Molonglo win.
For Solway, that depth could be more important than the presence of an individual star like Higgs.
"It was an all-round effort in challenging conditions," he said. "The guys executed their skills really well. We knew we were going to find it tough but we hung in there and executed well."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.