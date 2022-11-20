The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Mark Higgs turns back the clock to lead Queanbeyan to Twenty20 victory

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 20 2022 - 7:28pm, first published 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eastlake's Nicholas Kent steams in with the ball during Sunday's Twenty20 win. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

He's Queanbeyan's not-so-secret weapon and Mark Higgs proved he will play a major role in this year's Cricket ACT Twenty20 competition on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.