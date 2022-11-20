The Canberra Capitals will have 10 days to regroup as they continue to chase their first victory of the season.
The side fell to 0-4 with a 103-68 loss to the Melbourne Boomers on Sunday.
The result continued a challenging start to the season, with the Capitals to spend the next week preparing for a crucial clash with Adelaide on November 30.
Tiffany Mitchell led the way for Melbourne with 21 points while Dekeiya Cohen was impressive for Canberra with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The Capitals produced some impressive play throughout the second quarter, cutting a 14-point deficit to pull within one.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Unfortunately they were not able to maintain the intensity for an extended period of time and the Boomers steadied the ship before half-time.
The hosts then burst out of the gates after the main break and quickly put the game to bed.
The Capitals were without veteran Brittany Smart after the medical staff decided not to risk inflaming a foot injury. The guard is confident she will be back for the Adelaide clash.
While disappointed with the result, Smart said there were plenty of positives to take from the match and urged her teammates to remain committed as they look to turn their season around.
"I love how we came out and competed from the beginning," Smart told Channel 9. "We made the Boomers think and wonder and that was great.
"The second half was a different story but it was definitely better than any of our starts to other games. We're just going to hang on to that and readjust with this break coming up."
MELBOURNE BOOMERS 103 (Tiffany Mitchell 21pts) def CANBERRA CAPITALS 68 (Dekeiya Cohen 16pts)
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.