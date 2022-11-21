Fulfilling career paths from the entry level upwards Advertising Feature

"When a group of friends with an interest in rugby union met for a friendly drink in 1976, the idea for the Tuggeranong Valley Rugby Union and Sports Club was born with the first club, now known as Erindale Vikings, opening in 1979," said Kalia Dunn.



The club then was one room, five staff, four sporting groups and a handful of members.

Vikings Group now employs around 300 people. Picture supplied.

"Fast forward over 40 years and we have grown to four licensed clubs located in Erindale, Chisholm, Lanyon, and Tuggeranong town centre, a pub Badger & Co at ANU and another licensed club in Queanbeyan, providing sporting and social facilities to more than 50,000 people in Canberra's south," Kalia said.



Your local Vikings club is the perfect location to start your day, with barista-made coffee from the Moo+Brew Café along with a nice bite to eat as well.



"For lunch and dinner, our bistros have you and your family and friends sorted offering you all your bistro classics from a crispy chicken schnitty to a big juicy burger and dishes for those looking to try something a little different."

They are a great location to watch the live sport too. "Our sports bars are the place to kick back with an ice-cold beverage while watching all the action on the big screens or to catch up with mates over a game of pool."

You can also enjoy a hit of tennis or a round of barefoot bowls. "Whether it's a catch-up with friends or team bonding, get everyone together for some friendly competition at Town Centre Vikings."

Vikings Group now employs around 300 people in a variety of casual, part-time, and full-time positions. This covers all the things they take care of in-house from what you may expect such as those who are working in the bars, bistros and cafés, but also their greenskeepers as well as roles specialising in marketing, accounting, and human resources.

"Vikings pride is a very real thing here in the valley," said Angela, Vikings Group people and culture manager.



"We have employees who put on a Vikings uniform and work in one of our venues through the week, and switch that uniform out for a Vikings footy jersey or basketball shorts to play sports for a Vikings team on the weekend or at night."

As many have found, the clubs industry offers a varied and fulfilling career path with many of our employees starting their careers straight out of school and working their way through a variety of roles through to full-time management positions.

"We are honoured to have employees who have been a part of the Vikings team for over 20 years and now their children, nieces and nephews are Vikings employees as well," Angela said.



We are thrilled to be launching an exciting new cadetship program in the early new year that will allow our selected recruits a clear career pathway in hospitality, " Kalia said.



The program will offer the cadets full-time employment whilst completing their Certificate IV in Hospitality, alongside other specially curated industry training with Viking's prominent suppliers.



"All training is fully-funded and the cadets will be able to experience all facets of employment in a Registered Club from food and beverage, to back-of-house, administration and even time with our greens and maintenance teams. We have run similar programs in the past and are proud to have some past Cadets now working in senior roles within the organisation," Kalia said.

"The cadetship program provided me with a pathway to a career in hospitality. With exposure to all areas of what makes the Vikings business operate for our patrons and community. I'm grateful for the opportunity to study, travel, and network, while getting paid in an industry I love," said Lane, venue manager.