The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Sugimatatihuna Mena faces ACT Supreme Court for retrial over alleged attempted murder

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated November 22 2022 - 6:29am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Defence barristers have suggested jurors will likely think "there's a lot more going on" than what prosecutors claim in the case of an alleged attempted murder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.