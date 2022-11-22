The Canberra Times
National Dictionary Centre choses 'Teal' as Word of the Year

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:50am, first published 5:30am
Mark Gwynn of the ANU National Dictionary Centre said the word was chosen through an "informal process" involving members of the Centre. Picture by Karleen Minney

The word "Teal" has been chosen as the Australian Word of the Year for 2022, referring to the wave of independent candidates successfully challenging sitting Liberal politicians in this year's federal election, beating out the words "cooker", "eshay", "quiet quitting" and "shrinkflation".

