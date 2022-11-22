The Canberra Times
Bungendore Landscape Supplies director Timothy Engstrom stands trial over alleged attempt to possess imported cocaine

By Blake Foden
Updated November 22 2022 - 5:48pm, first published 5:00pm
An X-ray image of an excavator filled with cocaine, which Timothy Engstrom, top right, allegedly tried to possess with business partner Adam Hunter, bottom right. Pictures Australian Border Force, Blake Foden, LinkedIn

A landscaper allegedly involved in a plot to retrieve nearly 300kg of imported cocaine from an excavator was recorded telling his business partner it would be "every man for himself" if things turned "to shit", a prosecutor has told a jury.

