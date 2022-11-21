The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Justin Bathurst argued COVID vaccination should spare him speeding fine

TV
By Toby Vue
November 22 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A driver detected speeding in Northbourne Avenue's 40km/h zone argued his fine should be withdrawn because he had nausea from a COVID vaccination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.