Chloé Hayden charmed Australia as Quinni in Netflix's Heartbreak High, but the actress' own schooling experience wasn't so enjoyable.
Growing up, Hayden says she felt like she had crash-landed on an alien planet. She moved between 10 schools in eight years, and at the age of 13, Hayden was eventually diagnosed with autism and ADHD.
But instead of feeling some relief that she and her family had answers as to why she was having such a hard time, it just solidified this feeling of being an outsider.
"The resources that I was both handed and the resources I then discovered after Googling, were all very medically deficit," Hayden says.
"They spoke about my brain in a way that was very clinical and as if it was wrong, as if it was bad, as if it wasn't supposed to exist in the way that it did.
"And because of those resources, I grew up my entire life believing that there was something wrong with me and my parents thought that there was something wrong."
It was her own experience that led the actor and advocate to write her first book, Different, Not Less: A neurodivergent's guide to embracing your true self and finding your happily ever after.
"If I had been handed this book ... I genuinely believe that I wouldn't have gone through all of the stuff that I did growing up and, that perhaps, I would have felt like I was supposed to exist."
It's a book that Hayden brings to Canberra this weekend, for an in-conversation with Senator Jordan Steele-John hosted by The Book Cow, Kingston and Canberra Girls Grammar School.
For Hayden, it's a chance to correct the common, and incorrect, understanding of what being neurodivergent is.
And having a chance to do this inside a school, means the world to Hayden since she had such an awful experience at school.
"I have severe PTSD from the education system, because they simply just don't care about disabled people, particularly autistic kids," Hayden says.
"So to now see schools starting to do a backflip on that ... and actively want to support autistic and disabled people, and pursue making that change, is massive."
It's a change that Hayden says needs to happen across society, not just in schools. And that's why roles such as Quinni in Heartbreak High are so important.
"It was so important that they not only both allowed an autistic person to play that autistic character, but the people that created Quinni were neurodivergent, and the people that were on her writers team were neurodivergent, and they had autism consultants come in, who are neurodivergent," Hayden says.
"We see these incorrect variations of what autism is, and we see neurotypical people who have Googled us for a few minutes and are like, OK, cool, I can play that. And I've had a lot of people both in and out of the industry quite angry with me, saying, 'Oh, they're actors, it's their job. You can't hate on people for doing their job'.
"But this isn't a job, this is my entire life."
Chloé Hayden is at Canberra Girls Grammar School on Saturday from 2pm. Tickets from Eventbrite.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
