The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Labor backbencher Michael Pettersson threatens to introduce private members' bill on ACT property developer licensing

Brittney Levinson
Lucy Bladen
By Brittney Levinson, and Lucy Bladen
November 22 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zach Smith, ACT CFMEU branch secretary, with Labor MLA Michael Pettersson who will table a petition pushing for faster action on developer licensing. Picture by Karleen Minney

Labor backbencher Michael Pettersson has put a Greens minister on notice, threatening to introduce his own bill for a property developer licensing scheme if the minister doesn't "get their act together".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.