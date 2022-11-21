Canberra United gave every indication they are genuine A-League Women title contenders after their opening round, and it was coach Njegosh Popovich's electric attacking game plan that signalled the best is yet to come.
United had a 2-2 draw against Perth Glory at McKellar Park last weekend, but the scoreline was not reflective of just how impressive the home side were.
Canberra unleashed a whopping 24 shots on goal in the entire match, with 11 shots on target, compared to Perth's four.
Their first half in particular stunned the visitors, with the women in green lining up to pepper the opposition goal, and they have every intention of continuing that approach this Saturday against Brisbane Roar.
"I think we shocked Perth," defender Emma Ilijoski said.
"They didn't see us coming."
Ilijoski is confident Canberra can shake up the competition if they can build on their performance.
"If we can get our game plan right and do what we want to do, we're going to be an absolute threat," she said.
While Canberra gave up a lead in the second half for a draw - a common occurrance last season - the most encouraging sign was that they were not as reliant on star striker Michelle Heyman for goals.
Popovich's savvy recruitment has beefed up United's strikepower up front and not only does that expand their attacking options, it also gives Heyman more space to operate.
"That first half was some of the greatest football that Canberra's ever played," Heyman said.
"Now instead of marking me out of the game, other teams have got to think of everyone else who can score."
The former Matilda believes Canberra has found the same spark which saw them twice crowned champions.
"We've finally like felt like old school Canberra United. We didn't really have that attack last year," she said.
"I remember touching the ball maybe four times a game and it was impossible to score. So to be able to come out firing and have that amount of shots was just wild."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
