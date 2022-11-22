The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 23, 1978

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 23 2022 - 12:00am
It would be 10 years before it would be completed and opened but The Canberra Times reported on this day the very significant go-ahead for the new and permanent Parliament House in Canberra.

Jess Hollingsworth

