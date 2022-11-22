Times Past: November 23, 1978

It would be 10 years before it would be completed and opened but The Canberra Times reported on this day the very significant go-ahead for the new and permanent Parliament House in Canberra.
The prime minister Malcolm Fraser announced the decision the day prior in a statement to the House of Representatives, and said that the new building would be opened in 1988, the bicentennial of the first European settlement in Australia.
The first stage would be a competition open to Australian-registered architects to select a design for the new building.
The need for the new building was because the original parliament house in Canberra was built in 1927 but the government had grown and was not suited to the needs of modern parliament. Extensions and add ons to the existing building would only ever be a stop gap, Mr Fraser said. The initial overall cost of the project was estimated at $151 million in 1978's prices. The larger costs would happen between the years of 1983-87.
There were great hopes that the new parliament house would take its place among the other great buildings in the country that symbolised Australia's culture, learning and system of justice. At the time of reporting the new National Gallery, High Court and the National Library were under construction. In predictions for the future, the new parliament building would be "a centre point of modern Canberra, the peak of the Parliamentary Triangle, the hub of the government of the Commonwealth of Australia, a place in which affairs of the nation can be conducted in a more efficient way," Mr Fraser said.
For some, the project had come 10 years too late. The leader of the opposition in the Senate, senator Wriedt, expressed that "if we had listened to advice, we could have been in it [the new parliament house] now and enjoying decent working conditions. Many people in this place are working in deplorable conditions".
