Times Past: November 23, 1978

There were great hopes that the new parliament house would take its place among the other great buildings in the country that symbolised Australia's culture, learning and system of justice. At the time of reporting the new National Gallery, High Court and the National Library were under construction. In predictions for the future, the new parliament building would be "a centre point of modern Canberra, the peak of the Parliamentary Triangle, the hub of the government of the Commonwealth of Australia, a place in which affairs of the nation can be conducted in a more efficient way," Mr Fraser said.

