Where will people work in the ACT in the future? ("Canberra district strategies reveal where ACT government expects employment will grow", canberratimes.com.au, November 19) summarises employment growth expectations by district to 2063 as outlined in the Territory Plan's district strategies.
The discussion includes platitudes about improving the jobs to population ratio in locations such as Gungahlin, Tuggeranong and Molonglo. Unfortunately there is no strategy on how the imbalance can be greatly improved.
The estimates are an extrapolation of existing trends. Some employment growth is predicted to occur outside inner Canberra through the provision of retail, small offices, education and community facilities to primarily service the local population.
The approach reflects the impotence and lack of commitment of the ACT government to influence the location of major Commonwealth offices.
An evaluation is required of alternative employment and settlement distributions.
The evaluation would include the infrastructure, travel, social and environmental costs of the alternative distributions and the implementation actions required.
The outcomes of the review could form part of a business case to the Commonwealth to advocate, in all probability, for the adoption of a Commonwealth office location strategy that gives greater emphasis to employment outside inner Canberra and the Airport.
An evidence-based approach could have some traction with the Albanese government if supported by the Territory's federal representatives.
The issue has been in the too hard basket for too long to the detriment of the Canberra community.
With some reluctance I join the conga line of whingers who are perpetually bemoaning one aspect or another of our ACT government policy or administration..
May I distinguish myself first from the unbalanced and the party political.
One, the grass is long and the potholes legion because of the almost unprecedented spate if wet weather. The workers are working overtime (literally) to keep it under control.
Two, light rail is a great innovation in infrastructure development and urban consolidation.
We can't keep spreading urban settlement like the pox, and I look forward to a comprehensive network of light rail lines.
My relatively trivial but real complaint is that in a time of frightening climate overheating (that threatens civilisation itself) I am forbidden by the planning authority from putting photovoltaic cells on the northerly roof of my house because I am in a "heritage" area and it would spoil the "aesthetics" of old Canberra street frontage.
Meanwhile, across the city the ugliest "eating sheds" pop up outside restaurants and cafes; structures that are slightly more attractive than my chook shed and not as nice as my old Uncle Cyril's backyard cabana built circa 1965 out of salvage.
Despite Pacific Islanders pressing for effective emission control low lying coral islands are doomed; the world is not acting in time. The ice caps are melting. Other islands will lose seafront.
This affects our foreign aid strategy. The life of low level coral islands and other island seafronts can be extended by levees and pumps for a short period.
Many coral islands will certainly become uninhabitable.
Australia will then need to be a resettlement location and an organised migration program developed. Let us be realistic and plan now for the inevitable.
The reported proposal by the ACT Director of Prosecutions and the ACT Attorney-General to change the Evidence Act so that complainants do not have to give evidence in person in a retrial of some sexual assault matters would set a very dangerous precedent.
Those who make unsubstantiated allegations of serious criminal sexual conduct should be subjected to further cross-examination in the event of a hung jury, no matter how many times a jury reaches an impasse.
It is up to the prosecution to make its case beyond a reasonable doubt, not attempt to retry a matter until it gets what it wants.
Sexual assault is a grievous, unforgivable crime. But any allegation must be subjected to the most rigorous legal scrutiny in court, given the potential impact on the accused if not proven. If an accuser chooses to give evidence in person in open court in the first instance, they cannot hide behind legal process to avoid further scrutiny by a new jury.
Justice must be seen to be done - for the accused as well as the accuser.
How does Mr Barr get the billions needed for his unneeded rail system? Save a little here, save a little there. Let the grass go unmown until it is armpit high all around Canberra.
Run down the critical paediatric unit by only having the occasional visits by the paediatrician, have no programs for children who need them and have (in most cases) no operational televisions.
But the biggest money saver of all is the red bin collection which is being trialled in Belconnen. Now the bins, which contain adult underwear and nappies for babies and toddlers are to be collected fortnightly.
These bins are full to overflowing in one week. They are a health hazard and attract rats. Giving people (as in my parents' case) larger red bins is a disgusting band-aid solution.
The only healthy solution is to have these bins collected every week.
Mr Barr, think about it. A disease outbreak or a weekly bin collection?
Is your tram worth the running down, to a disgraceful degree, of our community's infrastructure?
Minister Steel's recent announcement that a record 18,000 trees were planted in the financial year 2021-22 is welcome news.
However, according to the government's Urban Forest Strategy 2021-2045, for 30 per cent canopy coverage by 2045, there needs to be at least 36,000 planted every year. Half are replacement trees and the other half new trees, needed to increase the canopy coverage from 19 per cent to 30 per cent.
In terms of canopy cover, a new tree won't replace a dead one for many years, and the numbers assume a 100 per cent survival rate for new trees, which never happens.
The ACT government must increase the annual planting numbers, otherwise we might only preserve the status quo of a 19 per cent canopy coverage.
Shane Rattenbury, our Attorney-general, is way behind the play when it comes to dealing with repetitive dangerous driving. The result of his ineffective actions is that people are still dying, cars are still being stolen, police are overworked and their vehicles are being trashed.
Police and the public are still at increased risk of death and injury.
Rattenbury's "working on a procurement process to find a provider to deliver a law reform and sentencing advisory council" is, in a word, pathetic.
The "evidence base", something Rattenbury and the government are always keen to invoke, already exists. The police have also identified some technical solutions that certainly will help and that are already used in other states.
Rattenbury has refused to launch an inquiry without good reasons, waiting, Godot-like, for the above "advisory council".
The government has lost touch with reality and with evidence such as cost-benefit analysis in the case of trams, and their own eyes in the case of the dangerous driving epidemic.
It is time for a change of government, but in the meantime we need Rattenbury and company to remove their blindfolds and earplugs and to act.
The proposal for 76 homes on a site with a 30 unit limit would be funny except that something around 55 units will probably be approved by the ACT government.
The proposed development follows a familiar pattern. ACT government sells the land. The developer proposes well over double the allowed number of units. The developer's consultant undertakes consultation and produces a "listening report".
A development application is lodged. Local residents spend thousands of dollars and lots of their time noting the sale conditions have not been met. Residents consider an appeal to ACAT but have better things to do. Then, when the units are occupied, building faults emerge and the owners and renters short-changed. Does this sound familiar?
Unfortunately, most or all of the above could continue in the future under the government's draft Planning Bill currently under consideration by the ACT Assembly and the still-being developed ACT Territory Plan.
We can do better. A good start would be to enforce the maximum unit limit.
If Trump does win I just won't accept it. Easy.
By all accounts COP27 was just another climate change cop out. The world has to do more than this.
Blame has been laid at the doorstep of Russia for accidental deaths in Poland apparently caused by a Ukrainian missile. Why not blame World War II or evolution? Talk about drawing a long bow.
NATO's redline was crossed and nothing happened. It's a lot like Obama's redline in Syria.
I don't know what would be more wonderful to watch; Trump losing the Presidential nomination from his own party or him losing the Presidential vote to Joe Biden. The resulting meltdown would, no doubt, rival the 1883 Krakatoa eruption and would be a hoot to see.
The implementation of the "Uluru statement from the heart" will take a disastrously long time to come to fruition - if it comes at all. I suggest state governments should take the lead and implement their own state version to help the federal government to speed up the process.
Why didn't the ADF chopper crew hang around a bit longer and whizz on the fire?
Our leaders have failed again at COP27 with very little progress on a credible path to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees, the limit for a livable climate. The sooner we reduce emissions, the lower the warming impacts will be. Australia's failure to sign a pledge to discontinue fossil fuel subsidies is bitterly disappointing.
If seaplanes are allowed on Lake Burley Griffin what is to stop the ACT government approving a floating hotel on the lake?!
When Morrison was deposed Albanese had the chance to scrap the ludicrous, crudely politically-motivated, and budget-busting AUKUS submarine "partnership". Unfortunately he failed to do so.
Given our appalling record of species extinction perhaps a special voice-to-parliament for "deep indigenous", non-human, Australia is also needed?
I note many commentators and pundits are reporting Donald Trump is "running for the presidency". Not true, he has said he will contest the GOP's primaries to pick their candidate. That is a big hurdle to get over. Don't count the chickens just yet.
