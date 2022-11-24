November 26: Heather Rose will discuss her book, Nothing Bad Ever Happens Here: A Memoir of Loss and Discovery, with Canberra Times features editor Sally Pryor at Muse at 4pm. Tickets $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 29: At 6pm at the National Library of Australia theatre (and live-streamed online) is the launch of Patricia Clarke's Bold Types: How Australia's First Women Journalists Blazed a Trail, with The Guardian political reporter Amy Remeikis. Free, bookings essential: nla.gov.au
November 30: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, journalist Katharine Murphy will be in conversation with Malcolm Farr on the new quarterly essay, Lone Wolf: Albanese and the New Politics. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
December 4: Miranda Riwoe will discuss her story collection, The Burnished Sun, with Beejay Silcox at Muse at 3pm. Tickets $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
December 5: Alex Miller will be talking to Tom Griffiths about his latest book, A Brief Affair, a novel about storytelling, truths and love. At the National Library of Australia, 6pm-7pm. Details and bookings: nla.gov.au/whats-on.
December 5: Mark Tredinnick's latest poetry book, A Beginner's Guide, will be launched at the Mosaic Room in the Nishi Hotel, Canberra, at 7pm by Canberra poet Judith Nangala Crispin. See: eventbrite.com.au.
December 6: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Niki Savva will be in conversation with Kerry-Anne Walsh on Savva's behind-the-scenes new book Bulldozed. Scott Morrison's fall and Anthony Albanese's rise. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
December 8: At 5.30pm at the National Library of Australia theatre and live-streamed via Zoom, Pamela Burton and Meredith Edwards discuss their book about their parents, Persons of Interest: an Intimate Account of Cecily and John Burton. See: nla.gov.au.
December 13: At Muse at 8pm the Translations Book Club finishes the year with Belgian novelist Maylis de Kerangal's Painting Time (trans. Jessica Moore). See: musecanberra.com.au.
December 21: At Muse at 6.30pm, OzLit Book Club finishes the year with Holden Sheppard's The Brink. See: musecanberra.com.au.
Tuesdays: At 11am each Tuesday, The Book Cow in Green Square offers stories, games and activities designed for babies and toddlers up to five years of age. More information: bookcow.com.au.
The Canberra chapter of the Tough Guy Book Club meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, from 7pm to 9.30pm. Future date is December 7. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett, phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
