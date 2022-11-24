The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from November 26, 2022

November 24 2022 - 12:00pm
Heather Rose will be discussing her memoir this weekend. Picture supplied

Author events

November 26: Heather Rose will discuss her book, Nothing Bad Ever Happens Here: A Memoir of Loss and Discovery, with Canberra Times features editor Sally Pryor at Muse at 4pm. Tickets $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.

