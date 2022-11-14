The Canberra Times

International Day of People with Disability sees seven prominent Australians selected as ambassadors

Updated November 21 2022 - 1:50pm, first published 1:50pm
Akii Ngo is an international multi-award-winning disability, gender equity advocate and activist. Picture supplied

Akii Ngo is one of the seven prominent Australians selected this year to be ambassadors for the International Day of People with Disability on December 3.

