The Wallabies' injury crisis looms as a last-chance saloon for several World Cup hopefuls, who will be thrown in the deep end against Wales to try to salvage some spring tour pride.
Coach Dave Rennie will call on fringe squad members who have had limited game time over the past three months in the final Test of the year this weekend.
ACT Brumbies playmaker Noah Lolesio is expected to get another crack in the No. 10 jersey, while Rennie will be scrambling to replace six injured stars from the loss to Ireland.
Taniela Tupou has a suspected ruptured Achilles tendon, putting his World Cup hopes in doubt, while Brumbies duo Nic White (concussion) and Rob Valetini (ankle) have already been ruled out.
They're on the injured list with Andrew Kellaway (toe), Hunter Paisami (knee) and Dave Porecki (concussion), while Tom Banks (ankle) had already left the squad to join the massive list of unavailable Wallabies.
Will Skelton and Bernard Foley are also unavailable because the Test falls outside the international window, leaving Rennie with a skeleton squad to pick from.
Rennie, who is facing growing pressure after a disastrous campaign, will need to throw together a different squad for the fifth Test in a row on the end of season trip to Europe.
"Porecki got a shoulder to the head, that's bad luck, I'm not even sure how or what Kells (Kellaway) has done," Rennie said post match.
"It's a collision sport and they're collision injuries. We'll have to go into the depth of the squad again. I can guarantee there will be guys itching for another opportunity after the Italy effort [two weeks ago]."
Lolesio started in the shock loss to Italy, and has barely played since the Test series against England in Australia after Rennie made Quade Cooper and Foley his No. 1 playmaker choices.
It has stunted Lolesio's development at the international level and has caused the gap to widen between the two experienced flyhalves and those trying to find their feet at the top.
The yo-yo selection has unfairly put Lolesio under the microscope after being thrown in at the last minute several times, but a strong performance against Wales will put him firmly back in Rennie's World Cup plans.
Lachlan Lonergan and Folau Fainga'a will share the hooker duties in Porecki's absence, Pete Samu could be recalled to the starting XV to replace Valetini and Darcy Swain will likely play in Skelton's absence.
Swain has had his own struggles this year, red-carded for head-butting Johnny Hill and then suspended for six weeks for an ugly ruck cleanout on Quinn Tupaea.
He was called into the spring tour squad after Matt Philip ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, and made his Test return against Italy two weeks ago.
Tupou's injury was the most concerning for Australian rugby, with the hulking prop facing up to 12 months on the sideline and the potential of missing the World Cup campaign next year.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
