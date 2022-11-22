Peta talks of Christmases past: "My childhood Christmases in Melbourne in the 1950s and 60s included just our immediate (but large) family, and one roasted chicken went a very long way at lunch. Later, with older siblings' spouses and children added, the married ones only came over for dinner, and brought their own contributions to the table. I was amazed at how much food could be produced on tight budgets. However, we made a pact to only give presents to the little kids, as the family had outgrown incomes. We were a Defence Force family and were often posted too far away to travel back. Our first Christmas when we couldn't get back to Melbourne was surprisingly relaxed as we weren't tired from long journeys and from sleeping on my parents' loungeroom floor."