"Not having a good day?" she asked sympathetically as I paid for the diesel.
I must have looked pale. At $2.54 a litre, the wallet was certainly lighter. So much lighter, I felt dizzy.
"I know. It's horrible," she said.
Not that long ago, the old van was the most economical vehicle in the family fleet of two (three if you include the motorcycle but that doesn't carry surfboards, groceries and the dog). You'd fill it for less than $100. A full tank might cost a little more but would provide many more kilometres than the petrol-powered car. Now, a full tank of diesel costs an eye-watering amount - almost $200 - so the van rarely goes out. How the tables have turned.
Yet the diesel-powered Toyota HiLux still tops the charts when it comes to new car sales. The Ford Ranger, likewise diesel, has slipped to number three, knocked out of the second spot by the Hyundai Tucson. The Izusu D-Max ute comes in at number six and the Mitsubishi Triton at number eight.
On the van's most recent outing up the Princes Highway on the NSW South Coast, every third vehicle seemed to be one of the above, and many were towing campervans or caravans. How can they afford it? I asked myself. For how much longer can they continue to afford it? The way diesel's going, it will soon be cheaper to holiday overseas.
In 2019, when Scott Morrison accused Labor of wanting to end the weekend with its more ambitious electric vehicle policy, he had no idea the biggest threat to the diesel ute would end up being Vladimir Putin. His invasion of Ukraine has put a premium on diesel as demand has soared - not just for vehicles but for power generation as well. And because we import some refined petroleum products including diesel from India, which hasn't signed up to sanctions against Russia and buys its crude from there, our utes might be indirectly bankrolling Moscow's war. We'd never know.
In recent years, Australia has lost half of its oil refining capacity. Local refineries have closed, we're told by the oil majors, because they simply can't compete with the giant Asian facilities. With just two refineries remaining operational in Australia, warnings were sounded just last year about this dependence on imported fuel, especially if there were disruptions to supply chains.
Those disruptions have arrived in the form of demand spikes, driven by the Ukraine war. Even as the price of crude and regular petrol comes off the boil, diesel remains costly, adding to the price of everyday products which require transport, in turn fuelling inflation.
The weekend adventure is in peril, not threatened by electric vehicles but because it costs so much to fill the old fossil fuel tank.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
