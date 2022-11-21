The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand to show FIFA what could have been

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
November 22 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The World Cup in Qatar has attracted some controversy. Picture Getty Images

With all the controversy the Qatar World Cup has attracted, the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year is set to show FIFA what they missed out on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.