With all the controversy the Qatar World Cup has attracted, the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year is set to show FIFA what they missed out on.
It could have been Australia hosting the iconic tournament which began this week.
Taxpayers forked out $46 million for the 2022 World Cup bid, and just one vote was all it delivered - the least of the bid nations - as Qatar were awarded hosting rights.
At the time many pundits were dumbfounded how Qatar could have possibly trumped bids by Australia, the USA, Japan and South Korea.
The small Arabian peninsula nation with an overwhelming majority of its population expatriates had never made the World Cup finals and had a young soccer history.
They did not have facilities to support the tournament, and the 40-degree heat during the traditional mid-year months of the World Cup presented a major challenge.
FIFA and Qatari organisers have bent over backwards to make this tournament happen, and all the while controversy has followed, from corruption to human rights abuse accusations, and that's before a single ball had been kicked.
On the soccer side of things the move to a November tournament forced the world's biggest leagues to extend its international breaks.
Air-conditioned stadiums became a necessity in the desert heat, and the much-publicised booze ban in FIFA venues has blindsided fans.
More concerningly, the treatment of migrant workers and LGBTQI people in Qatar has dominated headlines in the lead-up.
It leaves many a Socceroos supporter left wondering how different it could have been had Australia's 2010 bid been successful.
While Australia missed its chance to host this tournament, there is an opportunity soon to show what could have been.
The Women's World Cup will come to Australia and New Zealand in 2023, and Canberra United star Michelle Heyman couldn't be more excited.
Heyman, who is also an active ambassador for the LGBTQI community, knows that Australia will embrace all when they host the world's best female footballers next year.
"When they come to Australia and New Zealand, everyone's equal, and you're going to have the love and support from all communities within Australia," she said.
"It's powerful this way... it's going to be really, really special."
Heyman is just one of a handful of United players hoping to be there with the Matildas next year.
The 34-year-old is an intriguing prospect, overturning her 2019 retirement from international football to put her hand up again.
"In 2020 I killed it. I had the best season ever, and I was like, 'Oh, this is easy and it was fun again'," she said.
"I see players in the national team and I'm like, 'Well, I'm the same standard as them'. So I know personally that I have to give it a go."
Despite her age, Heyman is expecting A-League Women goals and her experience to count when it comes time for Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson to name his squad.
"For a World Cup, sometimes you might just need a little bit more experience to get things done," Heyman said.
"I'm going to focus on Canberra United, and see what happens."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.