Over the years West Indies cricket has become renowned for its big-hitting batsmen and flashy bowlers, in a team oozing swag with a flair for the shorter forms of the game.
But the West Indies are on a mission to remind the Caribbean Test cricket is still cool.
"This Test team is a good group and it's up to us to inspire the younger guys to want to play Test cricket," West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite told The Canberra Times ahead of their match against the Prime Minister's XI starting Wednesday at Manuka Oval.
"We as a group, we do cherish Test cricket a lot, so we really look forward to getting on the stage and doing well," he added.
"As a Test group, we've made tremendous strides.
"Even from last year, winning one or two series, I think that was good. And we just have to keep it up.
"We're here in Australia, you're not home, so I always urge the guys to fight and that's what the Caribbean people want to see."
Currently ranked eighth in the world in Test cricket, there's room to improve and Brathwaite said there was opportunity to do just that in the day-night Test format.
The second Test in their upcoming two-match series against Australia at the Adelaide Oval will be a pink ball match, and the revamped Prime Minister's XI fixture in Canberra will be the perfect lead-up for the West Indies as a four-day match with a pink ball.
Brathwaite has some experience with the pink ball and has briefed his team to "keep it simple" but also be wary of how the shift from day to night will affect the batting and bowling conditions.
"[Canberra will] be good to get used to the pink ball and the conditions here in Australia," the skipper said of this week's clash.
"As bowlers it will it react different off the surface, especially when the lights turn on.
"That's something we have to be aware of as a batting and bowling unit.
"It tends to do a lot more night, so that's just something we've got to keep in our minds."
The cooler Canberra weather greeted the visitors at training on Monday at Manuka Oval, and that may play a role in how the pitch fares. However, the West Indies are confident they can adapt.
"It is different, but I think we are quite accustomed to the cold," Brathwaite said ahead of his first time playing in the capital.
"It's going to be a good, competitive game and it's a first-class match, so we've got something to play for as well."
In readiness for the first Test against Australia on November 30 in Perth, the West Indies have been gearing up for a pitch friendly to the host nation's bowling attack, led by captain Pat Cummins and quick Mitch Starc.
"We've seen a lot of footage on the guys and we know what we're up against - it's just for us mentally to prepare," Brathwaite said of Australia's pacemen.
"I thought our preparation has been going really good. We look forward to the second game here [in Canberra].
"Australia's a world-class team. If you want to score runs, we've got to work hard. So mentally you have to prepare for that, and once we do that we'll be in good stead."
Melanie Dinjaski
