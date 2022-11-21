A man who was trapped in his ute after a gumtree fell on it was not injured, ACT Emergency Services Agency said.
The man was driving on Northbourne Avenue near MacArthur Avenue in Turner when the tree landed on his car, the ESA said.
The incident was reported before 5.30pm on Monday, and power went out in nearby suburbs including Lyneham and O'Connor.
Power had since been restored, Evo Energy said.
ACT emergency services said they had responded to 37 requests for assistance regarding fallen trees since 12pm Sunday, as winds up to 70km/h ravaged Canberra.
"With the current windy conditions likely to continue into tonight and tomorrow the community is asked to exercise caution," the agency said.
"ACT State Emergency Service volunteers respond during emergencies to make temporary repairs and ensure the area is safe. This includes actions such as tarping roofs and making safe trees on private land, but not permanent repairs.
"Where permanent repairs are required, please contact your insurance company, contractors, landlord or housing provider."
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds in the ACT, Snowy Mountains and other areas of NSW after 4pm on Monday.
"Damaging westerly winds averaging 50 to 7 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90km/h are expected to continue for the remainder of this afternoon," the bureau said.
"Locations which may be affected include Sydney, Wollongong, Nowra, Batemans Bay, Orange, Canberra, Goulburn, Wagga Wagga, Albury and Deniliquin."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
