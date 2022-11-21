ACT Policing are desperate to find a missing teenager, 17-year-old girl Sophie Scutter.
Sophie has not been seen or heard from since early Monday morning and was last seen at Higgins, police said.
She is Caucasian, about 165cm (5'5") tall, with long dark brown hair, brown eyes, and of slim build.
"Police and family hold concerns for Sophie's welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her," ACT Policing said.
"Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Sophie is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444.
"Please quote reference number P2118219."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
