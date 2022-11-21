The Canberra Times
John Catlin, 33, reported missing six days after catching bus from Gundagai to Canberra

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated November 21 2022 - 7:40pm, first published 7:30pm
ACT Policing want help finding missing 33-year-old man John Catlin. Picture supplied

A 33-year-old man who has not been seen for six days was only reported as missing on Monday, ACT Policing said.

