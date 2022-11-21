The Canberra Times

Support for Rural Aid Mates Day is much-needed

Linda Lambrechts
By Linda Lambrechts
Updated November 22 2022 - 8:33am, first published 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For Australians doing it tough, this year's Rural Aid Mates Day on November 23 has an award-winning, indie pop artist song to inspire and uplift.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Lambrechts

Linda Lambrechts

Group Journalist Special Publications and Features SI Group

Wine, beer and spirits specialist. Editor SH Magazine

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.