Chisholm and Aranda suburb records broken with $1.42 million and $2.55 million sales

By Sara Garrity
Updated November 22 2022 - 11:06am, first published 10:59am
The Chisholm home was scheduled to go under the hammer on December 3.

Homes in Chisholm and Aranda have broken their suburb records after selling for $1.42 million and $2.55 million, respectively.

