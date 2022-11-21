Chisholm and Aranda suburb records broken with $1.42 million and $2.55 million sales

Homes in Chisholm and Aranda have broken their suburb records after selling for $1.42 million and $2.55 million, respectively.
The four-bedroom home at 24 Lucy Gullett Circuit, Chisholm, was scheduled to go under the hammer on December 3 but sold prior, said selling agent Michael Martin of Luton Properties Tuggeranong.
He said it had attracted 60 groups during two open homes and "for really high-quality homes with this wow factor, we are still getting an enormous amount of buyers coming through, which is great to see".
Martin said it had been difficult to determine what the home would sell for, as it was "one of the highest quality homes I have ever sold" in a suburb where the existing record wasn't high.
The previous record for the suburb was held by 4 Chase Place, which sold for $1.31 million in September 2021.
"We actually thought that [24 Lucy Gullett Circuit] would sell for quite a bit less than what it sold for, as there were lots of things to consider," Martin said.
"We had to consider the current market conditions, and we also had to consider the fact that we were dealing with a stunning property in a suburb where the highest price was sitting at $1.31 million.
"We had to be a bit open-minded because we were dealing with a product that was extremely high quality, but the price was a bit unknown."
The home was intended to be the seller's forever home but the need to move interstate pushed them to sell.
"It will certainly be the new buyer's forever home," Martin said. "The people looking into the home were mostly those looking to upsize, so families with younger kids that were also looking to entertain.
"It is a great entertaining house. The flow as soon as you walk through the front door to the formal lounge area to the kitchen to the outdoor area ... provides enormous amounts of entertaining options."
Other drawcard features of the home included its attention to detail, top-notch kitchen appliances, appealing street frontage and high ceilings.
Elsewhere, the home at 9 Arabana Street, Aranda, also broke its suburb record after selling at auction on Saturday.
Four registered bidders fought for the home, despite having a fewer-than-normal number of groups inspect the house during the campaign, said selling agent Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka.
"Generally all around at the moment we are seeing there are fewer people coming through homes, and for this one we had around 50 groups come through," he said.
"The buyers who did look at this property came from all over Canberra, and we even had some interstate inquiries too.
"We always thought this home had a good chance of breaking the suburb record, but with everything going on in the market, it was hard to tell by how much."
The previous record for the suburb was held by 26 Araba Street, which sold for $2.015 million in August this year.
The home at 9 Arabana Street included two dwellings - one with five bedrooms and another with three - which shared an al fresco entertaining area as well as an indoor pool, Sanfrancesco added.
"The home was attractive to multigenerational families where the parents could live in one home, while the kids lived in another," he said.
"We also had a lot of interest from investors who were considering the property from a rental perspective ... it was certainly quite a good opportunity for a variety of interested parties."
