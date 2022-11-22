The Canberra Times
Former Braidwood Multi-Purpose Service Hospital nurse manager Robert Richardson whipped former partner

By Blake Foden
November 23 2022 - 5:30am
A long-serving former hospital manager has had his nursing registration cancelled after reacting to a break-up by hitting his ex-partner with a horse whip and calling her a "Babylons whore".

