Shouldn't Floriade's barricades have come down well before now?

By Letters to the Editor
November 23 2022 - 5:30am
While everybody loves Floriade the fences restricting access to its site have outstayed their welcome. Picture by Matt Loxton.

It is now more than five weeks since Floriade finished but still the ugly imposing fences remain in place keeping people out.

