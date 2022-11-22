It is now more than five weeks since Floriade finished but still the ugly imposing fences remain in place keeping people out.
I enjoy Floriade but I also enjoy walking in the park throughout the year, often on some of the smaller paths. However, this year I doubt whether I have been able to access some areas for about five or six months with paths closed.
I do appreciate that Floriade and big events on Stage 88 do take some time to bump in and bump out but there seems to be little or no consideration for people who use the park just to walk or cycle in. The large steel fences are everywhere and there seems to be a process whereby they are put up well in advance and only taken down slowly and as a last afterthought.
In fine weather at the end of last week nobody was there working on the site. Not good enough. Floriade finished a long time ago.
Perhaps the National Capital Authority and Events ACT could explain why the fences are still up and when the Park will be reopened for everyday users?
What has transpired this year must not be allowed to happen again in 2023. The Park belongs to all Canberrans to use throughout the whole year.
The first commercial airlines were seaplanes. Is the Canberra Yacht Club the true champion of all "lake users"?
A seaplane service would also be a lake user, as would a Sydney or Canberra person seeking convenient access to Lake Burley Griffin or Sydney Harbour, respectively, without contending with Canberra or Sydney airports or negotiating traffic at Badgery's Creek.
What about flight-and-sail packages, a Jindabyne leg for skiers, opening up Adaminaby for fishing or boating weekends, and wildlife trips to other newly available locations?
Even vested interests can benefit from commercial ingenuity.
I note the introduction of a seaplane service for tourists seems almost a done deal. Some decades ago I lived in a small town (Rotorua, New Zealand) where there was just such a service.
The population of the town was, at the time, about a tenth of Canberra's current population. The lake area was shared between the tourist service, a small but keen collection of yachties, and few other groups.
What may not be appreciated is that float planes are designed to take off from a sealed runway, using wheels, and are at the limits of their ability to take off when they are on water.
They will be operating at maximum power (and maximum noise) to counter the drag from the water.
Changes in wind direction and velocity mean it is difficult to assign operators just one one direction for take off or that they be limited to just one area of the lake.
The Rotorua lake was big enough, and the users cooperative enough, for all uses to be accommodated.
Lake Burley Griffin differs from the situation I have described. There are many users sharing the water of Lake Burley Griffin.
Adding float planes to the mix will pose considerable risks and inconvenience.
I fear that those who actually live here and use the lake will be on the losing side of this debate.
David Perkins identifies the problem our wonderful, murderous species faces. (Letters, November 17).
He wrote: "Rather than build weapons, we must build trust, justice, peace and the effective institutions to support a better world order".
Citing some of the atrocities committed by all nations at all times, he notes the progress we have made towards a safer, better world when we make rules "to limit our murderous impulses and rage towards the "other" within the family, tribe, nation and latterly internationally".
The letters to the editor vary from good through indifferent to bad, but they are compulsive reading for many of us as a window on our time, the first page we turn to.
David Perkins' letter is a gem, one to cut out and stick on my study wall.
The Australian mainstream media echoes the political line that our defence spending is a reaction to real or possible threats from others.
Currently, that threat is China, a nation former US President Obama contended must be "contained".
So pliant ally Australia now has US troops and B52 airplanes stationed here.
But for how long?
In pursuit of that "containment", are those troops and planes just the start of Australia becoming another growing, permanent US military base?
If our government knows, it isn't telling us.
Another possible, not improbable, reality is that the US "military industrial complex" departing President Eisenhower warned of in 1960 is today so powerful a part of the US economy, and US politics, that to expend its military production, conflict must always be found or created, and an enemy invented.
Iraq in 2003 would appear to be an excellent example of this practice.
Is China today's invented enemy?
Home Affairs sent out letters in error to refugees and asylum seekers in September and October to request they leave Australia because they would not be allowed to settle here.
What else has it done in error?
It's a crying shame that these desperate fellow human beings who have come seeking our protection and sanctuary should be subjected to such unnecessary further trauma.
It is wrong. It is disgraceful.
Australia deserves better.
Australians cause three-and-a-half times the world's average per capita greenhouse emissions.
Since 1989 we have caused seventeen billion tonnes of net greenhouse emissions.
Our national goal is to continue to increase our net emissions until 2049. We have deluded ourselves into thinking that we are climate "good guys" ("Australia basks in climate 'good guy' glow," canberratimes.com.au, November 19).
It's hardly surprising some people think that, like twenty-six million other Australians, Senator David Pocock is a climate extremist.
Oleg Voornik ("Australia is still 'fighting the last war'. We need to get smarter," canberratimes.com.au, November 21) makes some important points about choosing defence technologies.
I remember that, more than 10 years ago, the word from inside was that the RAAF was reluctant at that time to get into (pilotless) drones because a very, very senior officer had been a pilot and reckoned that military vehicles needed to have someone on board driving them.
How far have we come?
ADF quirks and foibles, career ambitions (including rotations to Washington), and the priority given to being "interoperable" (with the US) weapons and vehicles seem to have more influence on our defence planning than does the national interest.
I note Ernst Willheim's letter in The Canberra Times, 17 November, under the heading "Ellicott's Legacy".
The final word should go to the late Pat Brazil AO, a former AGD departmental head, in an obituary of Lindsay Curtis in The Canberra Times on 21 April 2000:
"His role in implementing the great legislative programs that marked his public service years was immense. They included the Law Reform Commission Act 1973, the Administrative Appeals Tribunal Act 1975, the Ombudsman Act 1976, the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 and the Freedom of Information Act 1982."
John McKerral claims that the severe recent flooding across eastern Australia is "entirely natural" and that we should "get used to it" (Letters, November 18).
But global warming due to human activity is a major contributor to the changes in weather patterns we are experiencing.
Warming ocean surface temperatures have affected the Indian Ocean dipole, exacerbating the heavy rainfall conditions across eastern Australia in the past few months.
We have also seen a recent increase in the frequency of La Nina events, set to become even become more frequent and intense according to experts (World Meteorological Organisation, 2022).
These trends are linked to anthropogenic global warming caused by the rise in greenhouse gas emissions. Get used to it.
While I agree it is good news that Trump is "on the way down", I can't accept that "Trump with a brain", Ron DeSantis, would be good for democracy. The very fact he is reportedly more intelligent than Trump is frightening given his extreme views.
It is time Australia, and all of Ukraine's supporters, imposed full sanctions on everybody, and anything and everything Russian. All Russians share their leaders culpability.
What a very good article by Sue Wareham about solving the War in Ukraine with diplomacy ("Standing with Ukraine means more than simply fighting", canberratimes.com.au, November 19). Will we ever learn? If only arms manufacturers could be shut down at the same time as coal mines.
Can we please get beer and religion out of the soccer world cup in Qatar and just enjoy this magnificent occasion which only happens once every four years? Who knows, we may have another pandemic in the future and not be able to leave home.
It didn't take long for Elon Musk to plunge Twitter deep into financial jeopardy. One could be forgiven for concluding that the Tesla billionaire wants to destroy one of the world's most popular social media outlets. Perhaps he is suffering from an extended fit of pique over unfavourable tweets about the Chief Twit.
Suzanne Jedryk (Letters, November 18) wants funds diverted from the silly tram to health funding. But how will that keep Shane supporting Andrew Barr? And how unfair to developers. Imagine how many awful boxes would be delayed (despite our proposed free-for-all planning (non) regulations).
If an ACT or Northern Territory resident wants to access voluntary assisted dying they cannot just travel interstate. All current laws do not allow non-residents to access that service. They have to travel to Europe. Why are abortions accessible to Australian women no matter where they live, but VAD is restricted to residents of the state they are seeking the service in? It's not fair.
The earth is flat. I "know this". Sounds ridiculous, doesn't it? Climate change isn't happening. I "know this" because it has always been hot or cold, and wet or dry. Both are crazy statements, bereft of science, evidence and facts that have no place in a serious newspaper.
Deliveroo epitomises the essentials of market manipulation with its business model predicated on the exploitative "gig economy" where workers risk their lives delivering meals for minimal reward to gratify consumer-demanded cravings for instant gratification.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.