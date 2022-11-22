Artist Anneke Jamieson's portrait of a breastfeeding servicewoman caught the eye of the Napier Waller Art Prize judges, and it seems also the public.
The Promotion, an acrylic and oil on canvas featuring a servicewoman in uniform breastfeeding her baby, scooped up the 2022 Napier Waller Art Prize in June, and the Australian War Memorial announced on Wednesday that it also won the People's Choice award, with a record-breaking number of public votes.
The work was a clear winner with 2254 people voting from more than 7300 votes cast.
Jamieson, a mother of three and retired army major, took inspiration from her own experiences when creating the work, and dedicated it to all the mothers who serve - "to their sacrifices and conflicted hearts and to the families who support them".
"When I painted this piece I wanted military mothers, and working mothers in general, to see her and feel seen themselves," Jamieson said.
"To allow themselves a moment to acknowledge all those conflicting feelings their professional success has on being present for the baby in their arms. To acknowledge, accept, forgive themselves and feel grateful.
"Winning the people's choice award means that she - the woman in my artwork - is doing exactly what I hoped she would. I am honoured beyond words."
The Napier Waller Art Prize is open to all current and former service personnel in the Australian Defence Force.
This is the first time the People's Choice award lined-up with the judges' decision. Jamieson will receive a $5000 cash prize and the portrait will be added into the Memorial's National Collection.
"We are honoured to provide this opportunity for those who have served, and those still serving, to share their stories through art.
"Through her portrait, Anneke has also shed a new light on working mums, both within defence and across the community. If it made people think, then she was already a winner."
The prize and accompanying exhibition is held biannually with the next iteration in 2024. The Napier Waller Art Prize is sponsored by The Hospital Research Foundation Group, the Department of Veterans' Affairs and Thales Australia.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
