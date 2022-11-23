The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra shopping centres gear up for influx of shoppers during Black Friday sales

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
November 24 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EB Games staff Gen Page and Sam Kelly-Hunt getting ready for the Black Friday sales. Picture by Karleen Minney

Canberra's shopping centres are preparing for an influx of customers at the weekend, with sales expected to drive up foot traffic and revenue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.