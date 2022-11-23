Sue's making plans: "In 2010 I took a five-month road trip around the eastern part of the country. I didn't make it to WA. I have been planning to get there ever since, but something always intervenes. Back then I was only 62 so my two-litre, small 4WD with the camping gear in the back, was fine. No longer. Firstly, family responsibilities, followed by bushfires and COVID, kept me from travelling, but I had planned to head off soon. My vehicle is still a 4WD, but slightly, well, significantly, larger and I no longer need to put up tents or sleep at ground level. I have a 4.5 litre, V8 troopie, converted to a camper van. Two 90-litre tanks. Ouch! Am I going to have to work for another year so that I can afford the fuel? Love The Echidna. Keep up the good work."