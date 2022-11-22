The Canberra Times
Public servant Sean McKenna set to stand trial on rape, indecency charges

By Olivia Ireland
Updated November 23 2022 - 7:50am, first published 5:30am
Public servant Sean McKenna leaves the ACT courts on Tuesday. Picture by Olivia Ireland

A public servant accused of raping a woman and committing acts of indecency is set to stand trial after pleading not guilty to all charges.

