A public servant accused of raping a woman and committing acts of indecency is set to stand trial after pleading not guilty to all charges.
Sean Timothy McKenna, 48, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday for his matter to be committed to the ACT Supreme Court.
He pleaded not guilty, through his lawyer, to a charge that he committed an act of indecency on a woman on April 22.
McKenna had already denied two counts each of the same charge and sexual intercourse without consent.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Police allege he committed all the offences on April 22 or 23.
McKenna has been on bail since being first charged two days after his alleged crimes.
The conditions of his release include that he must not contact the alleged victim or be within 100 metres of her.
McKenna's case is now set to go before the Supreme Court registrar in early December, when the process of setting trial dates is likely to begin.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.