Sydney Thunder opener Phoebe Litchfield is following in some big footsteps in teammate Rachael Haynes after the young lefty's call-up to the Australian Twenty20 squad for their upcoming five-match series in India.
It's almost fate that the top-order batter, and fellow left-hander has been given an opportunity of a lifetime to make her debut for the top Australian side immediately following Haynes' retirement from international cricket.
"She has definitely been influential and it's made me a better player," Litchfield told The Canberra Times of the former vice-captain.
"One thing Australia does really well is to have left-handers and right-handers throughout the lineup and it makes the opposition's bowling attack so much harder.
"It's great having more lefties and with Rach out of the team now I guess I'm filling that spot."
Despite the Thunder's woes this season in the Women's Big Bash League, Litchfield has been a standout, with the 19-year-old scoring a team-high 280 runs with a strike rate of 117.64.
That attacking threat as an opener is what she believes turned heads, and it could see her nab a spot in the starting lineup as part of the 15-woman squad.
"This season I've definitely owned my position up the top," Litchfield said.
"I've been working on my power game over pre-season and it's showed on the park by an increased strike rate, which was one of the key things I wanted to improve.
"I haven't been to India before and I don't know what to expect to be honest.
"Definitely a change in cricket conditions that's for sure, but it's going to be an awesome challenge and I'm really excited to get over there."
Litchfield hails from Orange but her extended family are from Cooma and Canberra.
She said she was inundated with congratulations when news of her selection spread.
"They're really proud," Litchfield said. "The amount of messages I've gotten is awesome.
"My family is stoked for me and I'm going home actually to spend some time with them before we head off."
Litchfield has represented Australia A and the Governor-General's XI and her latest breakthrough is just reward, says Sydney Thunder Assistant Coach Gavan Twining.
"Phoebe has the talent," Twining said. "She wants to hit more balls and to find ways to score more runs.
"With that attitude she'll be one of Australia finest players of the future if she continues on that path."
Litchfield is keeping an open mind despite the praise from Twining, content in the experience she will undoubtedly gain on her first international tour.
But if she does get the chance to strut her stuff at the crease, she won't be holding back.
"It'd mean the world to get to play," Litchfield said. "I've grown up with a dream to play for Australia, so if it does happen I'll grab it with two hands and run with it."
Elsewhere in the squad Kim Garth was the Irish seamer that was a surprise selection.
The call-up leaves her as a genuine option for Australia's T20 title defence in South Africa, with officials liking her new-ball work and variations through the middle.
Five of the her 51 T20s for Ireland were against Australia, and she was named the country's player of the decade in 2021.
But after debuting as a 14-year-old in 2010 she gave up on international cricket in 2019 when she moved to Australia to try and become a professional.
She is now eligible for selection, after sitting out three years of international cricket and becoming a permanent resident.
"We've had discussions for a number of years about where she is at and her intentions," chief selector Shawn Flegler said.
"It's a great opportunity for her to put a case forward for World Cup selection.
"Her performances in the past few years have been really good.
"She's a new-ball option and got a good change of pace as well. Good in the field. And she can bat as well."
Garth was one of three new faces in Australia's squad alongside Litchfield, with Alyssa Healy confirmed as stand-in captain while Meg Lanning remains on personal leave.
From a leadership perspective, Tahlia McGrath has been named Healy's deputy with no certainty on Lanning's future.
The most likely option remains Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland taking the vacant spots in the XI, after being reserves through the Commonwealth Games.
The Australian squad travel to India on December 4 ahead of the first T20 match against India on December 9.
- with Australian Associated Press
AUSTRALIAN T20 SQUAD: Alyssa Healy (C), Tahlia McGrath (VC), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.