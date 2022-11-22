Given it is probably going to take years before multi-employer bargaining makes a meaningful difference to the incomes of a significant number of workers why is the Albanese government so hell-bent on getting all of its industrial relations reforms through both chambers before the Christmas break?
This, after all, is an administration that came into office pledging to be more consultative and engaged than its predecessor.
Why can't Tony Burke and Anthony Albanese acknowledge that there are legitimate concerns about possible unintended consequences from some aspects of the legislation and that employers are entitled to have these addressed?
Why are they deliberately jeopardising the passage of their own legislation by insisting that it has to be "our way or the highway"?
While Senator Jacqui Lambie's opposition to the IR bill has been coloured by her obvious disdain for unions and unionists, that is far from being the case for Senator David Pocock.
There was significant union attendance at his recent "town hall" in Gungahlin and he specifically invited the IR minister Tony Burke along to explain the legislation while acknowledging that he was not an expert on this.
These are not the actions of an ideologue wedded to a particular economic theology. They are, rather, the actions of a thoughtful independent who acknowledges that while the legislation is well-intentioned there are legitimate concerns. Senator Pocock, who has the power to say yea or nay on government legislation, is well within his rights to withhold a decision until he is in command of all the facts.
He is also well within his rights to ask the government to increase the threshold for the number of workers employed by a business before it can be compelled to participate in multi-employer bargaining.
This is clearly a serious attempt to protect small businesses from adverse consequences that could result in closures and the loss of jobs.
While the jury is still out on what the cut off should be, the figures of either 50 or 100 full-time equivalent staff have been suggested by Zali Steggall and the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia respectively.
Given there is much to like in the bill, including the abolition of pay secrecy clauses, increased flexibility to negotiate working hours, a move from fixed-term contracts to permanent employment, and measures expressly prohibiting sexual harassment under Commonwealth Law, it is hard to understand why the government won't take the wins where it can get them while acceding to requests by the crossbench for more time to consider the issue of multi-sector bargaining.
Mr Albanese and Mr Burke appear to have lost sight of a key principle that was clearly understood by Bob Hawke and Paul Keating. That is that if IR reform is going to succeed then it has to be a win-win for all concerned.
The government has given the impression that it is determined to impose an IR regime that is actively backed by the union movement on employers very much against their will. While this may not be entirely true it is an unfortunate perception that threatens to derail industrial harmony - and best outcomes for workers - from the very start.
Yes, the existing enterprise bargaining system is not fit for purpose and, yes, there is a case for multi-sector bargaining to be restored. The trouble is that, as always, the devil is in the detail and the final outcome needs to be acceptable to all concerned.
Unless employers are given a reason to buy into the changes then they just won't work. When it comes to a negotiation it does take two to tango.
