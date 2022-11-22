The Canberra Times
What's the rush on multi-employer bargaining plan?

By The Canberra Times
November 23 2022 - 5:30am
Senator David Pocock with Senator Katy Gallagher. Picture by Karleen Minney.

Given it is probably going to take years before multi-employer bargaining makes a meaningful difference to the incomes of a significant number of workers why is the Albanese government so hell-bent on getting all of its industrial relations reforms through both chambers before the Christmas break?

