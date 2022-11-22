The Canberra Times

Crossbenchers, Coalition raise concerns over speed of Labor's anti-corruption watchdog debate

By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:30pm, first published 4:29pm
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus

Senators are preparing for a battle over the shape of Australia's federal anti-corruption watchdog as the Labor government moves to pass it ahead of its self-imposed Christmas deadline.

