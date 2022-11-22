Canberra Capitals guard Jade Melbourne has been dubbed a "rehab queen" as she is readies for a return from injury against Adelaide next Wednesday.
The extended break between Sunday's loss to the Boomers and their trip to South Australia to face the Lightning has been a blessing for Melbourne, who suffered a ligament tear to her right ankle in Townsville over two weeks ago.
Though the setback was a devastating blow after the team lost Gemma Potter for the season with an ACL injury, the Capitals caught a break with Melbourne.
From the moment she knew a comeback for the Adelaide game was possible, Melbourne has been driven to smash her rehabilitation program.
Now she's set to get back on court at training this week, "rocking" a stylish ankle brace.
"I can't sit still, so it's probably helped me - I've done all my exercises and I've been on top of the game when it comes to all the rehab stuff," Melbourne said.
"Now it's just a matter of making sure it holds up at team practice, and then I should be able to get into a game.
"There's still a few boxes we have to tick, but that's the goal, and it's looking promising that I'll be playing against Adelaide."
Alex Bunton, one third of the Capitals leadership group alongside Brittany Smart and Melbourne, was impressed by how the 20-year-old applied herself during the time out.
"She's a rehab queen," Bunton said.
"She's super frustrated because she has that 'ball is life' mentality, but she knew what needed to be done to get back."
Melbourne believes the team are "hungrier than ever" to turn around their fortunes against Adelaide as they search for their first win of the season.
"We can get the win against Adelaide. We've got four or five sessions this week to fix up some things and continue to progress," she said.
"The girls don't want to go on a fourth road trip and come away with a loss."
WNBL Round 4: Adelaide Lightning v Canberra Capitals at Adelaide Arena, November 30, 6pm.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
