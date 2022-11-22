It was the infamous sandpaper scandal that opened the door for Marcus Harris to make his Test debut in 2018, and now the batsman has welcomed a possible return to a leadership role for David Warner.
Earlier this week the Cricket Australia board approved changes to their code which could pave the way for Warner to have his conduct since that Cape Town Test reviewed, and his justification for lifting the lifetime leadership ban heard.
Harris echoed the sentiment of other Australian cricketers in supporting Warner getting back into a leadership role, in any format.
"He's a brilliant leader around the group as it is anyway," the batsman told The Canberra Times ahead of the Prime Minister's XI match against the West Indies starting Wednesday at Manuka Oval.
"But if that opportunity came up for him, he'd be a brilliant captain.
"It is good to see that he's got the opportunity to be able to be in that position again."
Harris replaced Warner as Australia's opener alongside Aaron Finch following the ball tampering saga, making his Test debut in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.
Upon reflection of his whirlwind entry to Test cricket, Harris believes has has grown immensely on and off the pitch following his experience in the Australian team, and in Sheffield Shield and county cricket in England.
"When I got picked in the Test squad I was pretty young," the now 30-year-old said.
"I was probably fortunate at the time that I was in the position where a few people have had their bans, and I'd started that season well.
"But now four years later, I've played so much more cricket.
"I've played two county seasons back-to-back, plus games at home. I don't know how many games I've played, but I've played a lot.
"And being able to play in different conditions all the time has probably strengthened myself as a cricketer, and just my self-belief knowing I can do it in all different conditions.
"So I take that with me wherever I go, and hopefully it holds me in good stead going forward."
In addition to the Prime Minister's XI, Harris was named in the 13-man Australian squad with Warner for the two-match series against the West Indies in Perth and Adelaide.
Harris plans to use the four-day pink ball match in Canberra as a chance to get an early look at the West Indies before the Perth series opener, as well as get some pink ball preparation under his belt before Adelaide.
He won't be the only player out to impress Australian selectors too, with a big summer of cricket ahead, including a highly-anticipated three Test series against South Africa after the West Indies clashes.
"With COVID we haven't had the opportunity to play the [Prime Minister's XI] game for a while," he said.
"It's good to get back to Canberra and Manuka. It's generally a pretty good ground, so we're looking forward to the opportunity.
"I've personally been playing plenty of cricket over the last probably two years. I feel like I'm in a good space, so we'll take it as it comes.
"But plenty of people are putting their hand up - bowlers and batsmen.
"So it'll be a good opportunity to show what they can do."
One such player doing just that is former ACT Comet Henry Hunt, whom Harris welcomed some advice from before Wednesday.
The budding Test opener is very familiar with the Manuka Oval deck, as well as the fresh conditions which greeted the squad.
"I was talking to Hunty about when he played here," Harris said.
"He said it was very cold and hard work in the winter, but it's good to have some local knowledge."
