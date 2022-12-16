Canberra local Christmas gift guide for lazy (or desperate last-minute) shoppers

There's two types of Christmas shoppers.
The first are holiday fairies: they've carefully planned every gift, remembering that product a loved one mentioned six months prior, wrapping everything origami style with matching labels and ribbons.
And then there's the rest of us. Dad gets socks, mum gets soap, and grandpa gets some wine. Books and gift cards for everyone else. And on a good year, shopping is even done by Christmas Eve.
But there's a secret Canberra hack to winning Christmas with just one quick afternoon shop: go local.
The Canberra Chamber of Business CEO Graham Catt has encouraged territorians to ignore crass big store sales in favour of supporting local businesses, who have great products at every price.
"Every one of those dollars you spend with a local business instead will not only help them stay afloat - it will support our local community, our economy, and provide local jobs," he said.
An array of boutique stores await on Lonsdale Street, with every traditional, well-worn and well-loved present you can imagine: beer, wine, candles, tea-towels, cookbooks, mugs, handbags, earrings and more.
All locally-made.
Pop Canberra, which is open until 9pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, sells products by 250 Canberra makers, owner Gabe Trew said.
"We've got all of the kinds of gifts that you see around, the typical gifts, with a really nice local spin," he said.
"You can still buy socks for Christmas, and they're covered in Canberra icons. So it kind of adds another layer of fun."
The most popular gift products at Christmas tend to be ceramics, chocolate, candles and earrings, Mr Trew said.
"We find that ceramics is really huge, people buy a lot of giftware, homewares, ceramics bowls and mugs, ceramic jewelry. And I think because they're pieces that just last a long time, people kind of put their personal meaning into them," he said.
"We [also] find earrings are so big at Christmas. So we've got over 2000 individual pairs of earrings on the wall."
Blackhearts and Sparrows' Angus Raddon finds many people want to buy local Canberra alcohol labels for interstate friends and family.
"A lot of people from Canberra love Canberra things," he said.
"The Canberra wine region is really becoming quite well known as a cool climate wine region. So particular Shirazes and Rieslings from Canberra are really, really well known."
There are also Canberra breweries and spirit-makers, meaning there is probably a local version of whatever drink you are looking for.
Mr Raddon said buying from a local producer made what could be a cliche present much more original.
"It gives a bit more personality to it or a bit more of a personal feel. Especially within Canberra, because there's so many small producers. So it's little more intimate," he said.
Manager of Braddon consignment store Goodbyes, Claudia Tétreault-Percy, thinks buying a high-quality but preloved handbag or statement piece is an even more original idea - despite the stigma.
"It's a nice thoughtful way to do a gift that is actually a bit more sustainably minded as well," she said.
"Even in our cabinet like we have beautiful luxury bags, jewelry as well, which is a really nice gift.
"We also sell gift cards, so people can buy a gift card and gift it to someone as well."
The Canberra Chamber of Business said there are about 33,000 private businesses in the ACT employing nearly two-thirds of working Canberrans.
Of those, 97 per cent are family-owned and employ less than 20 people, the chamber claimed.
Mr Trew said Christmas sales would often sustain makers for the rest of the year.
"Christmas time is really a good time to buy local, because it's essentially a really large cash injection to the community," he said.
"Small makers, producers, businesses rely on Christmas income, basically, to last throughout the whole year.
"[Buying locally] can really positively impact and change the life of a small business owner or small maker artist."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
