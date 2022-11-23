Today I will join Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Health Minister Mark Butler to announce a review of Australian guidelines for the early detection of prostate cancer.
It is an announcement that will find its place in history, marking the end of a bleak period where our efforts as a nation to raise awareness of prostate cancer have lagged.
Many men and families have paid a high price for our failure to properly fund education and understanding of the disease, which claims the lives of more than 3,500 Australian men every year.
The timing has never been more urgent, with experts predicting a 49 percent increase in the number of Australian men who will be diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer in the next five years.
The trend represents a doubling in the number of men in our community diagnosed with high-grade prostate cancers over the ten-year period to 2028, with the latest data suggesting a 123 percent increase over that term, from 1066 to 2376 cases per year.
Without a review of the guidelines governing the early detection of prostate cancer, the avoidable death toll will continue to rise.
Every day the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia provides information, advice, and nursing care to scores of men who have been badly impacted by the disease.
Many of them were caught off guard. They had no symptoms, they had not been warned, and some of them had been told by trusted health care professionals not to worry.
I speak both as a survivor and an advocate. It has been my great privilege to serve in a voluntary capacity as a National Director of PCFA since 2009 and as Chairman since 2018.
In that time, we have seen the remarkable transformation of prostate cancer early detection, management and treatment in Australia.
Much of that progress is a credit to the high calibre of prostate cancer research conducted in Australia, and to the clinicians, nurses and health professionals who deliver care.
With concerted action to detect prostate cancer at Stage 1, before it spreads outside the prostate, we can save lives.
In a few weeks, I will mark 18 years since my own surgery.
My diagnosis occurred in the days before MRI guided biopsies, PSMA PET/CT scans, precision medicines, and wide uptake of Active Surveillance for men with low risk forms of the disease.
While Australia still has one of the highest rates of prostate cancer in the world, with more than 66 men diagnosed every day, five-year survival rates have also improved remarkably, increasing from around 60 percent in the 1980s to 95 percent today, thanks to our efforts.
We cannot, however, ignore the death toll from this disease, which still claims the lives of around 10 Australian men every day.
Without a doubt, it is time for the prostate cancer testing guidelines to catch up, and the first step in our call to action has been heard by the Albanese government.
Today is also Australia's national Giving Day for prostate cancer research, recognising the disease as a major threat to men's health and advancing all efforts to ensure prostate cancer is regarded as a national research priority.
Our goal is to eliminate avoidable deaths from prostate cancer in our lifetime, and we can get there, but only with government support for research and best-practice care.
I join the Prime Minister and Health Minister as a friend of all Australian men impacted by the disease, in the great hope that the work we do today will save lives tomorrow.
Please give generously if you can, via www.pcfagivingday.org.au
