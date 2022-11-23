Times Past: November 24, 1993

Most parents everywhere today will recognise further in the report it showed there was a significantly higher proportion of employed women that said they had difficulty balancing work and childcare. Grandparents come into this picture as they accounted for almost half the total number of childcare providers for children under the age of 11. Of those grandparents, grandmothers provided twice as much informal care than grandfathers. There was further information about single parents, blended families and the percentage of those with dependent children.