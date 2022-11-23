Times Past: November 24, 1993

On this day in 1993 The Canberra Times reported on the very familiar struggles of juggling relationships, marriage and children.
The study showed that in the year prior, 60 per cent of couples who married had lived together before marriage. This was up from just 15 per cent in 1975.
The majority of defacto couples were among people between the ages of 15 and 34 years of age and within that, 65 per cent had never been married and 61 per cent did not have children living with them.
Most parents everywhere today will recognise further in the report it showed there was a significantly higher proportion of employed women that said they had difficulty balancing work and childcare. Grandparents come into this picture as they accounted for almost half the total number of childcare providers for children under the age of 11. Of those grandparents, grandmothers provided twice as much informal care than grandfathers. There was further information about single parents, blended families and the percentage of those with dependent children.
The then-minister for family services Rosemary Crowley said the data debunked the myth Australian family life was collapsing. "What this survey shows is that despite the changes in family descriptions, people still value the family very, very highly". The survey suggested that "the more things change, the more they stay the same".
The broad spectrum of families - blended, empty nest, intact, one parent etc - showed that there is not a simple definition of what constitutes family.
The acting director of the Australian Institute of Family Studies Peter McDonald said that this finding was most important in showing the "strength" of the parent-child relationship. "It doesn't stop when the child grows up. It continues for many, many years" Dr McDonald said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.